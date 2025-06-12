Fubara Pledges To Uphold Rule Of Law, Protect Rivers’ Interests

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all residents of the state, regardless of political affiliation.

In his Democracy Day message delivered in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Fubara pledged to prioritize the interest of Rivers State and ensure the safety of lives and property at all times.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chulwudi, emphasized his dedication to defending the state’s interests while maintaining a government rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

He called for unity and collaboration across political lines to build a society where every citizen is heard, supported, and empowered to contribute to collective progress.

Acknowledging the recent political turbulence in Rivers State, Fubara said the experience served as a reminder of democracy’s fragility and the need to actively protect and nurture it.

“Our democratic journey has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. Each moment reinforces our commitment to the core principles of democracy,” he said.

Fubara noted that his administration has prioritized fairness, safeguarded civil liberties, and established systems for effective governance. He said policies promoting inclusion, responsibility, and openness are being implemented to ensure democracy thrives for future generations.

While acknowledging the setbacks faced, he expressed confidence in the resilience of the Rivers people, urging them to confront present challenges with unity, courage, and renewed purpose.

“The future of our state depends on our ability to work together, innovate, and pursue shared goals,” Fubara said. “Every citizen must take an active role in building a peaceful and united society based on healing, mutual understanding, and long-term development.”

The governor also paid tribute to past leaders, recognizing their sacrifices in laying the foundation for the current democratic system.

He urged citizens to honor that legacy by staying committed to the democratic values and vision that inspired those who came before.

