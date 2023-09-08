Fubara Pledges To Sustain Development Momentum

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured the people of the state that he won’t lower the standard and pace of development, pledging to remain focused in order to improve their lives and advance the state’s fortunes.

Fubara, who spoke at the flag-off of the internal road project in the Elelenwo community of Obio Akpor Local Government Area as part of activities to celebrate his first one hundred days in office, said it is in keeping with his campaign promises to consolidate the existing pace of development.

He also explained that it is because of the commitment to expand the scope of development that his administration approached the State House of Assembly to secure approval for an additional N200 billion to add to the 2023 budget of N500 billion of the State.

“The 2023 budget that we inherited was about N500Bn. Because of the sensitive nature of projects we nominated for the expansion and development of our dear State, we sought approval from the State House of Assembly that graciously approved an estimated budget, at that time, of N200Bn, which we added to make N700Bn.

” If you divide what we met, you can see that we are doing about 80 per cent of the proposed budget of 2023 that we inherited.”

The approval, he said had enabled his administration to begin the construction of the Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road project, the single largest project ever undertaken by any State in the country.

Fubara urged residents in the Elelenwo community to embrace peace and love in unity while cooperating with his administration in its effort to tackle issues of insecurity in the area.

“Today, we are here to do something unusual. It is unusual because when you mark the first one hundred days in office, it is not just the commissioning of projects, but we want to start adding flag-off of projects.

“So, we are adding this Elelenwo internal road as part of our programme for our first one hundred days in office.

“You are aware of our journey from the first day that we took the oath of office, we made promises to the good people of Rivers State that we are not going to lower the momentum for any reason but continue to add value to what we met believing that the only way we can sustain the strength of our party is to contribute positively to the lives of our people.”