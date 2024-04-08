Fubara Pledges To Protect Rivers Interest Always, Gets IPAC’s Support

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that nothing will stop him from defending the interest of Rivers by sustaining peace and taking steps that lead to development.

The governor, who made the pledge while speaking to members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Rivers State chapter at the Government House, Port Harcourt, added that there must be Rivers State before any platform or political strength.

The visit was led by the State Chairman, Sensei Solsuema Osaro Esq, who came with more than 17 state chairmen of political parties in Rivers for the solidarity visit.

Fubara said: “No matter what the situation, and no matter how bitter any person can be for one reason or the other, people should first think of Rivers State.

“If there is no Rivers State, there won’t be a platform, and there will be no place to exercise that political strength we are claiming.”

He urged members of IPAC to maintain peace and be constructive in their criticism to enable him to do well, just as he promised to seek their input in subsequent appointments.

Fubara also assured them that he would continue to provide the support they need to carry out their activities in the state.

Earlier, the State Chairman of IPAC, Sensei Solsuema Osaro Esq of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said the group visited the governor to congratulate him on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court and his accomplishments since assumption of office.

He emphasised that the group after due evaluation has passed a vote of confidence on the governor and assured of their support to succeed in delivering quality leadership to Rivers people.

“Having keenly followed your administration’s human and infrastructural development agenda since its inauguration on May 29, 2023, we have no reason to doubt Your Excellency’s genuine intentions to improve the lot of Rivers people. Do not be distracted because Rivers people are with you. Your resilience is our courage,” he noted.

“Today, we have unanimously endorsed you as our Grand Patron and leader. Accept our special presentations in this regard,” he concluded.”