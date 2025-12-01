Fubara Pledges To Prioritize Education In 2026 Budget

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has stressed his administration’s commitment to prioritize education infrastructure in the state’s 2026 budget.

Governor Fubara spoke on Monday while addressing the 123rd and 124th combined quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Council Secretariat.

He also said that the 2026 budget will make provision for the refurbishment of schools in the state, which are in deplorable conditions, and also focus on job creation, having given due consideration to roads and the health sector.

The Governor reassured that the key vision of his administration is to ensure the safety of lives and property, which has led to economic breakthroughs as investment confidence is restored and activated in the state.

Fubara said,” Our vision is to ensure that Rivers State is safe. Our vision includes the provision of good health care services, which we are doing; the records are there.

“The people from the southeast senatorial district are witnessing what is happening in the Zonal Hospital in Bori. I’m sure that before the end of this year, the Omoku and Ahoada Zonal Hospitals will be commissioned, while Degema is 80% completed, we’re not just talking, we’re acting”

He commended the traditional rulers for their support and effort in promoting peace and development in Rivers State, urged them to live up to their responsibilities as custodians of peace by being alert and more vigilant in their domains to tackle the menace of insecurity, especially in boundary communities.

He urged the traditional rulers to work with local government chairmen and security agencies to safeguard lives and property in their areas.

” I say thank you again for your support, for understanding that your role is fatherly, and one of the reasons you were selected to be head is to bridge the gap in terms of crisis, and to play a fatherly role when called upon. Thank you for ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara also dismissed speculations in the media over the issue of 10,000 jobs, which the peddlers claimed were attached to the 2025 budget.

The Governor urged the public to jettison the false information, noting that employment will be carried out in the state based on needs and not based on political considerations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, thanked Governor Fubara for graciously providing funds and attending the meeting.

The Monarch restated the support of the Traditional Rulers to the Rivers State Government and presented some requests of the Council to the Governor.

” Your Excellency, the news that we have received all over the state is quite cheery and symbolic of the peaceful life and developments that Rivers people yearn for in the state.

“You have brought back those glorious old days of harmonious living and peaceful coexistence, the way it was. May the Almighty God bless you and help you to sustain this laudable feat.”