Fubara Pledges To Prioritise Policies That Lift Youths

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared the readiness of his administration to prioritise policies that will maximize the potentials of the youths.

Fubara, who made the pledge at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam Tai, Tai LGA during the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to Rivers, said that the youths will get priority attention in his development plan.

A total of 1585 Corps Members made up of 819 males and 766 females took the oath of allegiance at the ceremony that was administered by Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sir Samson Friday Dede, the governor commended the NYSC Scheme for the positive impacts it is making in the nation’s quest for sustained development.

“My administration will be unwavering and fully focused in supporting the youths in maximizing their potential, he said and assured the Corps Members of his administration’s commitment to supporting them to achieve the mandate of uniting and integrating into the nation.

The Governor also admonished Corps Members to take full advantage of the camp programmes and activities to equip themselves to contribute to nation-building.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC Rivers State, Mr George Mfongang had urged the Corps Members to be at the forefront of the nation’s development by being hard-working, disciplined and morally sound. He commended them for being passionate and enthusiastic in imbibing the lessons of the orientation exercise.

He thanked the governor for his unflinching commitment in ensuring the security and welfare of Corps Members in the State especially, the payment of State Allowance to them.