Fubara Pledges To Partner With NDE 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged his administration’s readiness to support the programmes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) aimed at empowering women and creating jobs for youths across the state.

Governor Fubara made the pledge on Thursday at Government House, Port Harcourt, while addressing a delegation of the NDE led by its Director-General, Mallam Silas Ali Agara.

The governor assured that his government would back every initiative that ensures the collaboration between Rivers State and the NDE produces tangible results, not only for the state but also in support of the Federal Government’s broader employment goals.

Fubara recalled that the NDE he knew decades ago was a critical institution for employment generation based purely on merit, and expressed hope that the agency still maintains that integrity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in promoting job creation and employment across Nigeria, stressing that such initiatives deserve the partnership and appreciation of state governments.

“Despite the economic activities in our state, people continue to migrate from the rural areas to Port Harcourt in search of jobs, while others from neighbouring states also come here to better their lives,” he said.

“The only way we can help, not just the people of Rivers State but also strangers, is to create opportunities and make it easy for them to get something doing. This will also help address insecurity, as people who are gainfully engaged are less likely to indulge in crime.”

Fubara expressed satisfaction that the state is already benefiting from several NDE programmes and noted the existence of three farm centres in Rivers State. He directed the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment to liaise with the NDE to explore ways the state government could make the farms more viable.

He also emphasised the need to empower women in rural communities, saying rural-urban migration has left many of them bearing heavier economic burdens.

The governor further highlighted his administration’s plans to boost tourism and the blue economy, citing the discovery of a new shoreline at Ngo in Andoni Local Government Area with greater economic potential than the popular Oyorokoto beach.

“The shoreline faces the Atlantic Ocean and holds enormous potential for marine investment and tourism. We plan to attract the right investors to develop the area, create jobs, and grow the economy. We may not be here in the next 20 or 30 years, but we would have created something that will benefit not just Rivers State, but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

In his remarks, the NDE Director-General, Mallam Silas Ali Agara, commended Governor Fubara for his achievements in infrastructural development and his commitment to strengthening the state’s economy.

He said the NDE was in the state to seek partnership with the government to expand job creation and employment generation opportunities for youths and women.

Agara outlined several ongoing empowerment programmes of the agency in Rivers State and reiterated that participation is open to all Nigerians through the agency’s online registration portal.

“Rivers is one of the major belts when it comes to the blue economy, and your footprints are visible everywhere,” he said. “This is the first time NDE is coming to any state with such a high-powered delegation, bringing together our best hands from the national and state levels.”