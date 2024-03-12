Fubara Pledges To Intervene As Dropped Rivers Varsity Workers Protest

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to intervene by revisiting the cancelled employment process at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni, Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor, who made the pledge on Monday when he received some protesters who claimed to be victims of the botched process at the Government House, Port Harcourt, added that a new Governing Council will eliminate the irregularities that marred the previous process.

Fubara, who was represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, told the protesters that

the employment process was cancelled because what was done contravened the initial approval given to the institution.

He added that his administration had neglected them or abandoned the process, while explaining that the management of the institution ought to have employed only 867 staff, including 420 academic staff.

The governor regretted that the institution ended up employing 1,900 persons with only 123 being academic staff, which was grossly unacceptable, urging the protesters to organise themselves properly for easy interface when the employment process resumes.

He said: “Now, during the exercise, they brought the list of the number of people that were to be payrolled. When we looked at it, we saw that they have reduced every person as if they were casual workers, which the governor said no, it cannot be so.

“Meanwhile, when we also looked at it, the non-academic staff were now three times the approved number. The academic staff that were brought to us to pay were less than a hundred persons. The main essence of a university is teaching. So, we cannot do without lecturers…

.“We have a limited number of people that we advertised to employ. But the institution went above that number and took more people. However, it is for you now to form yourselves into an organised group with a leadership, so, we can show you what we have.

“The best case scenario is that now, we have a Governing Council in place. I don’t know what their immediate plans are but I know that they need lecturers and non-academic staff. That is where we are going to start.

“There are many opportunities that will come to every Rivers person and all residents under this new government. ”

The protesters, through Mr Valentine Barinedum, had earlier explained that they applied for the advertised positions, duly interviewed, engaged and eventually worked for nine months.

He stated, “As Ignatius Ajuru staff, we are here today, we are crying to the governor. If he has said he is the governor of the people, he should make us feel his impact, call us back and pay us. And that is our sole demand.”