Fubara Pledges Support To UNIPORT, To Empower Youths

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared his readiness to give more support to the University of Port Harcourt to strengthen its capacity to retain its ranking as the first university of choice in Nigeria.

Fubara gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the level of work done at the Convocation Arena being constructed at the university by the Rivers State government.

The governor who described the auditorium as very important to his administration to accomplish, said ensuring its completion and eventual handover will better place the University of Port Harcourt in its current first-place ranking.

“I am doing everything that is necessary to complete this project and continue to see that the university ranking still stands.”

“When I visited the project site about two months ago, the contractor assured me of completing it so that it will be commissioned among projects to celebrate our first one hundred days in office.”

He further noted that aside from commissioning more school infrastructure in the coming days, his administration is poised to roll out other programmes like youth empowerment, and sustained support for small and medium-scale businesses.

The governor noted that the move would improve the economic well-being of Rivers people.

Sir Fubara, also inspected the State-owned Bombardier Global 5000 (N565RS) aircraft at NAF Base which had just returned from maintenance.