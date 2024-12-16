Fubara Plans Higher Institution In Town As Gov Lawal Inaugurates Ring Road

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to attract an institution of higher learning to Opobo Town to drive sustainable academic and economic growth in the area.

He also promised to do reclamation of land to create more space that would accommodate critical infrastructure to promote and improve the quality of life and create employment opportunities.

Fubara made the pledge in Opobo Town during the inauguration of the 7km long Opobo Town Ring Road with three crossing bridges in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area in a bid to improve connectivity and accessibility within Opobo Town and other communities in the area.

He said, “Other things are going to come. We intend to bring a higher institution to this place. We also will do more reclamation because our major problem here is land. We will also look for a way to make sure that we build more men; and empower you so that you will not depend on me.

“Moreover, we will do all we can to make sure that we create an enabling environment where more people will be gainfully employed and empowered. That is the only way Opobo will grow.”

Fubara explained that the Opobo Ring Road was flagged off on May 28, 2023, by the immediate past administration but stressed that its design and execution was done by his administration to achieve the standard being celebrated.

He acknowledged the immense support given to him by the people of the local government and urged them to continue to stand with the government because God does not stop halfway when He begins to do anything.

He added, “This is a project that was conceived on the 28th of May, 2023. This project was flagged off by the previous administration. We took over this project, redesigned this project, and gave it the standard that it has today.

“This is because it is a project that has to do with me. It is a project that my people will see, and it speaks for me. So, I am happy that I am here to inaugurate this project. It gives me so much joy.

“Honestly, I know your problems. I know your faces, and I know your names. I know what we need. So, I will just say thank you for all the support. You stood by us when it mattered most, and I am happy that, that decision was not a mistake. We are still standing very strong and stronger every day.”

Fubara appealed to the political leaders, traditional rulers and the generality of the people to continue to be peaceful as known of Opobo Kingdom.

He said: “So, it is not a mistake when people say Fubara is peaceful. Opobo/Nkoro is the only or most peaceful LGA. We are not saying we are crime-free, but the level of crime here is manageable.

“It hasn’t gotten to that level where we cannot control it. This is because of the understanding, and the interrelationships we share, and we are all connected. So, I am begging you, continue to maintain this peace.”

The special guest of honour and Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal, who performed the inauguration, applauded Fubara as a visionary leader who has championed development policies to better the lot of Rivers people.

The Zamfara governor noted that such critical infrastructure like roads, particularly in rural communities as done by Governor Fubara, definitely promotes socio-economic growth, enhances the well-being of the people and facilitates progress.

The completion of this ambitious project is a clear demonstration of the vision and dedication of Rivers State Government, under the exemplary leadership of Governor Fubara, he said, adding, “It is a reflection of the commitment of His Excellency to infrastructure development as well as improving the socio-economic conditions and well-being of the Rivers State.

“The Opobo Ring Road and Bridges will undoubtedly enhance connectivity, promote trade, and facilitate access to essential services for the residents of this area, as well as the entire kingdom.

“The benefit of the creation of better-connecting links will no doubt spur economic activities and open up new opportunities for communities in and outside of the state. The enhanced infrastructure will surely attract investment, boost tourism and improve the sense of pride and belonging among the people of Opobo”.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, explained the difficulties encountered in eventually achieving the road project because of the terrain, saying, “This road is 7km long. It is 7.3 meters wide and has three bridges, and we have about 4km length of drains.”

