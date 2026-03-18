Fubara Pays Tribute To Uma Ukpai’s Global Christian Evangelism

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has paid glowing tributes to the late gospel preacher, Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai, noting that he made an impact with his Christian evangelism within and outside the country.

Governor Fubara also lauded his great contributions to the government of Rivers State and for touching the lives of people wherever he preached the gospel.

The governor, who spoke during a special Service of Songs in honour of the deceased cleric at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Port Harcourt, said that the late Ukpai lived a life of dedication to the service of God.

The Governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Barr Sunny Ewule, said the Rivers State Government was “deeply appreciative of the immense contributions and sacrifices of the late preacher who brought the gospel to global limelight.”

” We’re here to celebrate the life of God’s general who has sacrificed for all of us. He’s always in the limelight in religious affairs; his crusades were well known all over, and he has touched lives everywhere.

“The Rivers State Government celebrate with his family and the entire Christian community over his life,” he said.

In his homily, Pastor Cletus Desmond of the Redemption Ministries extolled the good works of the late Dr Uma Ukpai, stating that he served his generation meritoriously and urged other Christians to emulate the late minister of the gospel.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host and founder of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, had described the late cleric as a great oracle of God.

Aggrey described the gathering as a moment of reflection, celebration and thanksgiving for a life wholly dedicated to the service of God.