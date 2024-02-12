Fubara Orders Promotion Of LG Workers, N30,000 Minimum Wage Implementation

Rivers State govGovernoriminalayi Fubara has ordered the promotion of Local Government workers in the state, as well as the full implementation of the national minimum wage of N30,000 during a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

At the meeting held in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, the council workers were led by the Acting Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Pastor GoodLife Ben, and representatives from the state’s 23 council areas.

For more than eight years in Rivers State, local government workers had not been promoted by the state government despite efforts by the leadership of NULGE to change the situation.

He also ordered the immediate payment of all withheld allowances, gratuities, promotion of all that are due, and, all accrued benefits!

Fubara, who made it clear that the promotion of Local Government workers should come with full financial benefits, also ordered the immediate implementation of the N35,000.00 (Thirty-Five Thousand Naira) wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor also approved the inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law, and the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for Local Government workers retiring at grade level 17.