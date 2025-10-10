Fubara Orders Contractor To Complete Road Or Lose Project

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a one-month ultimatum to Raffoul Nigeria Limited to complete the 6.5-kilometre Woji–Aleto–Alesa–Refinery Road or face termination of the contract.

Governor Fubara gave the directive on Friday during an unscheduled inspection visit to the project site, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Projects, Mr Hebron Wisdom.

The Governor expressed disappointment over the contractor’s performance despite multiple variations granted to ensure completion of the road and its 200-metre bridge.

“We came to visit one of our sites, and I must say I feel highly disappointed. “This project was awarded about June 2020 by my predecessor. I even went as far as giving them two variations to enable them to achieve a good proportion of this job. But to my greatest surprise, there is no progress to show for it,” Fubara said.

He noted that the project had been evaluated and cancelled under the previous emergency administration, but added he had given Raffoul another opportunity to deliver within the deadline.

Fubara, however, warned that he would revert to the earlier government position if the company fails to complete the work within one month.

“If they can’t complete this job in the next month, I will stick to that position of the administrator as at when the emergency rule was on in the state,” he said.

He also frowned at ongoing dredging activities near the bridge, describing it as unsafe and unacceptable.

“How could a normal human being be dredging very close to a bridge? Is it proper? If I come here any other time or get any information that dredging activity is being conducted around this area, I will personally supervise and destroy the dredger myself.”