Fubara Opens Up On Reconciliation With Wike

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally directed him to reconcile with his political rival and former mentor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, amid their prolonged political crisis.

Speaking to his supporters, popularly known as the Simplified Family, in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Fubara described the reconciliation process as “bitter and heavy,” but said it was a necessary sacrifice to restore stability and progress in the state.

“After the meeting we had before May 29th, we’ve had a series of meetings, and one of the meetings we had was with the President. President Tinubu clearly said, ‘I want you and your oga to settle,’” Fubara disclosed.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the rift between Fubara and Wike, which began shortly after Fubara assumed office in 2023, escalated into a full-blown political crisis. This tension led to President Tinubu declaring a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State and subsequently suspending Fubara from office.

However, in a recent high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu brokered a peace agreement between all aggrieved factions.

Following the meeting, Wike announced that “peace has returned to Rivers State,” with all parties committing to a united front for the state’s governance.

Despite this public declaration, Fubara’s comments suggest internal resistance and emotional weight behind the reconciliation. “I know it’s painful, I know it’s not what we expected, but leadership demands sacrifice,” Fubara said, urging his supporters to embrace the peace accord for the sake of the state’s unity and development.

The ongoing political drama in Rivers State continues to attract national attention, given the state’s strategic economic importance and influence in the South-South region. Analysts note that the Tinubu administration is keen on avoiding further instability in the oil-rich state ahead of major national reforms.