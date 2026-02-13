Fubara, Oborevwori, Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma, Others To Receive New Telegraph Awards Tonight

In line with its decision to recognise excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2025 Awards.

The newspaper uses the award to recognise individuals and businesses that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the country’s development in both the public and private sectors. The awards event, which holds tonight, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, is expected to galvanise and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction.

The occasion would be chaired by veteran elder journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba while Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will be the Royal Father of the Day. Topping the bill in the New Telegraph Awards for 2025 is Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who won Governor of the Year Award, 2025. Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will receive the Man of theYear Award, 2025.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, wins Distinguished Leadership Award, while Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu will receive the Governor of the Year (Innovations) Award. Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Governor of the Year (Education) Award; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Governor of the Year (Digital Economy and Skill Development) Award; while Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu wins Governor of the Year (Human Capital Development) Award.

Others are Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, Governor of the Year (Projects); Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of the Year (Infrastructure), and Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, Governor of the Year (Agriculture). The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso wins Lifetime Achievement Award; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will receive Visionary Leadership and Innovation Award; the Managing Director of Zenith bank, Dr Adaora Umeoji, wins the newspaper’s prestigious Banker of the Year 2025, and the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, goes home with Public Servant of the Year 2025.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, wins Outstanding Service in Innovation and Reform Award; High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) will go home with Personality of the Year (Security), while the Chief Executive Officer of UTM Offshore Limited, Dr Julius Rone, will receive Personality of the Year (Oil and Gas).