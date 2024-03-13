Fubara: No Going Back On Leaving Quality Education Legacy

…Inaugurates Rivers Varsity governing council

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his readiness to improve the quality of education in the state, noting that schools will be driven with a curriculum that will equip school children to become competitive, innovative and self-reliant.

The governor, who made the pledge while inaugurating the Governing Council of Rivers State University at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, added that the state cannot grow without education.

Fubara said: “There is a lot of noise everywhere: people asking what we are doing; that we are not focused, and that we don’t have direction.

“But I want to tell the world that we are focused and aware that we cannot grow if our energies are not channelled to education. Not just education, but purposeful education.

“Education that is creative. Education that gives you independence. We have left the era in the world when you speak too much grammar. We are in such times when it is what you can do with your hands.

“Our purpose for education is that we should bring back our academic programmes to where, at the end of your studies, you don’t need a job but you create jobs. When one creates a job, you automatically employ others. That is what I want this council to see as their task.”

Fubara noted the non-existence of public secondary schools for the male child in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, pointing out that it leaves children who have completed primary education, and whose parents cannot afford to send them to far away secondary schools, to roam the streets, and become willing tools for criminality.

He assured that such a fundamental problem will be addressed by his administration as a measure to curb the negative impression associated with the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

The governor said he trusts in the capacity of the members of the Governing Council of Rivers State University to bring about positive change in the institution while also contributing their quota to improving the general education standard in the State.

“I charge you, not just in terms of administering the affairs of the university, but let us add something different from the normal things that we already have to see new things.”

In her response, on behalf of the other members, the Pro-Chancellor of the Governing Council of Rivers State University, Justice Mary Odili (rtd), thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in such a capacity.

Justice Odili assured they will work assiduously as a team to solve the problems that agitate the mind of the governor and ensure their contributions form part of the legacy that will be bequeathed by his administration.

The members included Justice Mary Odili (rtd) as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council with Barrister Mela Oforibika and Chukwuma Chinwo, Esq.

Others were Adata Bio-Briggs, Esq., Dr Jonathan Nimi Hart, Ngo Martins-Yellowe, Dr Nancy Nwankwo, Dr Igoni William-Park, and Mr. Ogbugbu Barisua.