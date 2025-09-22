Fubara: Nigeria Losing Economic Opportunities Over Underutilization Of Rivers Ports

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said the underutilization of the two ports in the state makes the country lose enormous economic opportunities, noting that until their capacities are optimised, Rivers and Nigeria will continue to miss out on jobs, investments, and industrial growth.

Fubara made this assertion on Monday when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Board and Management, led by its Chairman, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.

He added that the ripple effects would cut across job creation, business growth, and tax revenues for the government, and that maximising the capacity of both ports would attract industries seeking proximity to export facilities, reduce logistic costs, and boost confidence among manufacturers.

He stressed that seaports remain critical to national development, noting that world-class ports and airports drive prosperity in many countries. According to him, Rivers State is strategically blessed with seaports in Port Harcourt and Onne, yet their potential remains largely untapped.

“We are blessed with the Port Harcourt and Onne seaports, but the truth is they are underutilised,” the Governor said.

“Imagine if Onne Port were working at full capacity, the level of activities around Eleme, Tai, and the surrounding areas would transform the entire state’s economy. It will drive employment, create opportunities in manufacturing, and expand clearing and forwarding operations.”

He further highlighted the peaceful environment in Rivers State, particularly as promoted by his administration, which he said provides an enabling climate for investment.

The Governor noted that Rivers enjoys a relatively smooth working relationship between host communities, government, and the port authority, unlike in some other states where community interference disrupts port activities Governor

On infrastructure challenges, the Governor pointed to the poor federal roads linking the ports, describing them as a major hindrance to port operations. He acknowledged the flooding and traffic congestion caused by the roads and urged the Federal Government to act quickly to fix them.

While recognising that repairs of roads fall under federal jurisdiction, Governor Fubara assured that the state government would complement such efforts by addressing related issues such as traffic management, discipline among trailer drivers, and ensuring the maintenance of order.

The Governor also pledged to enhance security around the port precincts by establishing a befitting police station within the facilities. He linked insecurity to unemployment, stressing that job creation through port revitalisation would be a natural antidote to youth restiveness and criminality.

“Most of these societal issues stem from unemployment,” Fubara explained. “If activities pick up at the ports, nobody will want to be a criminal when there are genuine opportunities to make a living.”

Fubara also cautioned against the encroachment of port lands by private individuals, warning that such practices undermine development. He urged the NPA Board to provide detailed reports of specific encroachment cases so that the state government can intervene promptly.

On flooding, he explained that much of the problem was linked to the bad state of the access roads and poor drainage channels. He promised that once the problem areas are identified, the state government would step in to support remedial works in collaboration with the NPA.

Fubara assured the NPA of his administration’s full support, urging the Board to seize the moment to transform the seaports into engines of economic growth. “Let us not miss this opportunity again. These ports must become engines of growth, not monuments of neglect,” he declared.

In his address, Chairman of the Board, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, said Nigeria is blessed with a number of litoral states that have such rich marine resources that are a veritable catalyst for economic growth.

Senator Adedayo pledged the commitment of the board to driving operations at the two ports in Rivers State to optimal levels.

He also solicited assistance of the state government in rehabilitating access roads to the ports, support to achieve environmental cleanliness, fight illegal parking of trucks that cause traffic nuisance and provide a Police post to address issues of insecurity.