Fubara Mulls Presentation Of 2006 Budget In New Assembly Complex

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed hope of presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill to members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the new Assembly Complex currently under construction.

Fubara gave the hint yesterday, after he inspected the Hallowed Chamber Complex being reconstructed by Monier Construction Company Limited, expressing optimism that the complex will be ready at the end of December 2025.

The governor who was accompanied by Boniface Emerengwa, member representing Ikwerre/ Emohua Federal Constituency, and Management of MCC Nig Ltd, said he was satisfied with the work done at the complex.

He said he remains committed in ensuring the completion of the Assembly Complex on schedule to enable the lawmakers resume sitting at the Hallowed Chamber and for him yoy present the 2026 budget.

He said: “We have been working hard to ensure their permanent sitting Chamber is put in place. You know the drama that surrounded our relationship before.

“But by the grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly returns to its normal place of sitting.”