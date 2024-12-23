Fubara Mourns Passage Of Ex-Rivers MILAD, Abbe

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passage of a former Military Administrator of the State, Major-General Godwin Osagie Abbe (rtd).

Abbe, who hails from Edo State, was Military Administrator of Rivers State between August 1990 and January 1992.

Fubara described late Abbe as one leader who dedicated himself to the service and well-being of Rivers people and humanity during his administration in the State.

He said the death of the distinguished military officer, politician and administrator was a very huge loss to the State, the Niger Delta, and indeed, the entire country, having traversed the length and breath of the nation in the cause of his military and political careers.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good peo – ple of Rivers State, I condole with the family of the Abbes, the Edo people, and the Nigerian military on the demise of this colossus, whose contributions to the unity, peace and development of the nation are legendary.

“While we mourn his painful exit at this difficult time, we pray for the eternal repose of his soul, and urge the family to take solace in the fact that late Gen Abbe lived a fulfilled life in the service of his fatherland”, Fubara said.

