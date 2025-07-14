Fubara Mourns Buhari, Describes Him As Leader Of Integrity

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled leader who left a lasting legacy and served the nation with sincerity and purpose.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chulwudi, Governor Fubara expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s death and extended heartfelt sympathies to the late president’s family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the government and people of Nigeria.

He described the loss as a significant one for the nation, acknowledging Buhari’s contributions to national development and leadership.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a leader defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria,” the governor stated.

He noted that Buhari’s years in office were marked by a strong focus on anti-corruption, national security, and infrastructure development — efforts that, he said, would remain part of his enduring legacy.

Governor Fubara further recalled Buhari’s impactful career, first as Military Head of State between 1983 and 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

“President Buhari left behind a legacy of service, sacrifice, and patriotism that will be remembered by generations to come,” he added.

The governor offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the late president’s soul and asked for strength and comfort for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.