Fubara Mourns As Senator Barry Mpigi Dies At 64

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has mourned the passing of Senator Barry Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East. Mpigi died after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness, which led him to seek medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Fubara expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden loss of Mpigi, commiserating with his immediate family, the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, and the Senate at large.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor asked the family and constituents to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and made a positive impact on the people.

Describing Mpigi as “a brother, a consummate politician, and one of the leading lights in Rivers State,” Fubara noted that his death came at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of the state. He prayed to God Almighty to grant Mpigi eternal rest.

Mpigi, an ally of former Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, died at the age of 64.

He was a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2016 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A heavyweight in Rivers politics, Mpigi contested for the Senate seat of Rivers South-East Senatorial District in 2019, which he won, and was re-elected in 2023, still under the PDP. Until his passing, he served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.