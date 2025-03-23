Fubara Makes First Public Appearance After Suspension

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Sunday made his first public appearance in Port Harcourt following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the State.

Governor Fubara attended a special prayer, worship, and thanksgiving service at Salvation Ministries Headquarters, GRA, Port Harcourt, to express gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and unwavering support amid the ongoing political challenges.

He was accompanied by top politicians, major stakeholders, elders, and leaders of the State, as well as close associates.

Among those present were his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie; former Senate President Pro-Tempore and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Azuta Mbata; former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sam Sam Jaja; Orits Onyiri; Mike Elechi; and David Briggs.

Others included Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart; Theodore Georgewill; Kingston Sylvanus; former Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Ezebunwo Ichemati; former Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Israel Abosi; and former Emohua Local Government Chairman, David Omereji, among others.

The service, led by the Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, featured soul-lifting songs, scriptural exhortations, and prayers for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of Rivers State.

Pastor Ibiyeomie delivered a sermon titled “Living A Blessed Life,” drawing from Genesis 1:28.

A special prayer session was also held for Governor Fubara shortly after the service.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

