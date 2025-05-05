Fubara Makes First Public Appearance After London Meeting

Share

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday attended the Boys Brigade Metropolitan Battalion Council Nigeria’s special 2025 Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt.

This came amid reports of his said move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London.

The political in the state continues, with the latest being the walkout on Theresa, the wife of Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas, by women at an empowerment programme in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The incident has rekindled the war of words between the supporters of the governor and the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.

The service, led by Diocesan Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja at St. Cyprian’s Church, Anglican Communion, was held to celebrate the successful religious camp activities of the Boys Brigade in the state.

It also witnessed a special prayer for Fubara, his family and the peace of the state.

