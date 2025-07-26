Fubara Lauds UNIPORT Honourary Doctorate Degree On Wike

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday hailed the honour conferred on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, during the 35th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary Celebration of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Fubara in a statement signed on behalf of his family and the people of Rivers State, described the honor as not only timely but richly deserved, considering Wike’s legacy of service, both as a two-term governor and now a minister.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former governor of the River was conferred a Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by UNIPORT on Saturday, July 26.

He described Wike as a transformational and visionary leader whose strides in governance and development continue to shape Nigeria’s future.

Fubara emphasised that Wike’s work has uplifted countless lives and inspired renewed faith in leadership.

He expressed immense pride in the achievement and extended warm congratulations to the FCT Minister, wishing him even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

“This distinguished recognition is not only a celebration of your illustrious accomplishments l, but a testament to your contributions to education, governance, and the betterment of society.

“It is only fitting that your alma mater honours you for your outstanding dedication and the strategic role you continue to play in shaping Nigeria’s future.”