The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday hailed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the honour of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa conferred on him by University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike and Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu were conferred doctorate degree at the 35th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary Celebration of University of UNIPORT.

Fubara in a statement signed on behalf of his family and the people of Rivers State, described the honour as not only timely but richly deserved, considering Wike’s legacy of service, both as a two-term governor and now a minister.

He described Wike as a transformational and visionary leader whose strides in governance and development continue to shape Nigeria’s future.

Fubara emphasised that Wike’s work has uplifted countless lives and inspired renewed faith in leadership.

He expressed immense pride in the achievement and extended warm congratulations to the FCT Minister, wishing him even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

“This distinguished recognition is not only a celebration of your illustrious accomplishments l, but a testament to your contributions to education, governance, and the betterment of society.

“It is only fitting that your alma mater honours you for your outstanding dedication and the strategic role you continue to play in shaping Nigeria’s future.”