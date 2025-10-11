Fubara Lauds Tinubu’s Pardon for Ogoni 9, Ogoni 4, Says It Will Aid Reconciliation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to bestow post-humous pardon on nine prominent leaders of Ogoni ethnic nationality who were executed by the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha on 10th of November, 1995 as well as four others who received national honours from the government.

Fubara said this while reacting to the unanimous- ratification of Mr. President’s decision by the Council of State during its meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The nine Ogoni leaders include, Ken Saro-Wiwa, SaturdayDobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gboko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera,Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine were granted posthumous pardon for their” exemplary service to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.”

Also, Chiefs Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage were awarded National Honours “for their patriotism to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.”

The governor reassured Tinubu of the unfettered commitment of the state to the total reconciliation of all Ogoni people, and expressed optimism that the government’s action will bring renewed hope and restore confidence in the Ogoni communities.