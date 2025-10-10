Fubara Lauds Tinubu’s Ogoni 13 Pardon, Says It I’ll Aid Reconciliation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to bestow Post Humous Pardon on the Ogoni 9, and give national honours Awards on the Ogoni 4.

Governor Fubara said this while reacting to the unanimous ratification of Mr President’s decision by the Council of State during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The Ogoni 9: Ken Saro-Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gboko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine were granted Post Homous Pardon for their “exemplary service to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.”

Also, the Ogoni 4: Chiefs Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage were awarded National Honours “for their patriotism to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.”

The governor reassured Tinubu of the unfettered commitment of the state to the total reconciliation of all Ogoni people, and expressed optimism that the government’s action will bring renewed hope and restore confidence in the Ogoni communities.

Fubara noted that the Presidential Pardon and National Honours Awards will promote genuine reconciliation, guarantee enduring peace and unity within the Ogoni communities, and also help accelerate sustainable development in the State.

He appealed to the people of the State, particularly the Ogoni people to see the Federal Government’s decision as a significant step towards addressing age-long demands of the communities, emphasising that the government’s investment in the area is a testament to the commitment to the well-being of the people and development of Ogoniland.

He further encouraged the people to key into the policies and programmes of government at all levels to achieve the purpose of governance in the State, and Nigeria.