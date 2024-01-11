Fubara Keeps Mum After Meeting Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has kept mum following the closed-door meeting he had with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, marking a notable political engagement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara arrived at the Aso Villa around 5:35 p.m. and proceeded directly to the President’s office.

After the meeting, which concluded around 6:30 p.m., Fubara while interacting with newsmen at the State House refused to divulge any details regarding the purpose or outcome of his discussion with President Tinubu.

Emphasizing the private nature of the visit, he responded to inquiries by simply stating, “It was a private visit.”

While the specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed, there is speculation that it may be linked to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The core of this crisis revolves around controlling the state’s political structure, a contentious issue that has seen Governor Fubara pitted against his once political mentor and now rival, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This meeting between Governor Fubara and President Tinubu is attracting considerable attention, given the current political climate in Rivers State.