Fubara: Julius Berger will Deliver Ring Road In 36 Months

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work on the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, promising that it will be completed in 36 months. He spoke at the end of his inspection visit to the project site. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Managing Director Lars Richter said appreciable progress had been made on the project and that the company would meet the agreed completion deadline.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the inspection, Fubara said the contract for the project was the first of such agreement that he signed with the objective of making sure that it is delivered. The governor said: “I think we are good considering the understanding that we have with Julius Berger.

“We signed off that in 36 months this project will be done and delivered, and with what we are seeing here today, they are meeting up with that target. I am satisfied. “Although we have few issues. The price rate at that time and current one is not the same. “However, whatever it is, I have assured them that we will give them all the necessary support to make sure that they deliver. “You know this project is very important to us; it’s one of the first projects that I signed off when I came in as governor.”