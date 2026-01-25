Fubara: Is It Calmness Or Nonchalance?

I have watched the Siminalayi Fubara story unfold since he took the oath of office as Governor of Rivers State, and I must confess that very few political sagas in recent times have left me this conflicted.

From the outset, Rivers State has lurched from one crisis to another—some minor, others unsettling, and a few downright alarming.

In almost all of them, public sympathy has tilted naturally toward the governor. Locked in a bruising contest with his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Fubara has appeared less the aggressor and more the prey.

Godfatherism, in its most suffocating form, seems to have tightened its grip around his political throat. Reports of physical intimidation and public humiliation of a sitting governor would ordinarily provoke national outrage. Yet, strangely, Fubara’s ordeal elicited little more than muffled concern.

Then came the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, a move so drastic it suspended not only the governor, but his deputy and the entire House of Assembly.

The explanations offered – pipeline vandalism and vague national security concerns – sounded laboured and unconvincing. For most observers, the underlying issue was unmistakably political: the unresolved war between Fubara and Wike.

But this essay is not about the absurdities Rivers State has been forced to endure. Those are obvious enough. What continues to puzzle me is the manner Governor Fubara has responded to them. Having observed how other governors, in similar circumstances, have reacted to bullying by political godfathers—sometimes wisely, sometimes recklessly—I cannot help but note that Fubara has chosen a most unusual, timid path.

He responds with restraint. With distance. With what often looks like studied indifference. He neither lunges nor flinches. Is this calmness or political nonchalance dressed up as maturity? There is a discernible pattern: Fubara avoids confrontation, downplays threats and trusts that time or providence will somehow restore balance.

It is almost as though he believes that even the most dangerous political storms eventually burn themselves out. Some admirers describe this posture as strength—arguing that restraint is power, and that engagement only dignifies provocation.

But I find myself asking, repeatedly: does the governor fully appreciate the weight of the mandate the people of Rivers State placed in his hands? Is patience still a virtue when the very office you occupy is under sustained siege?

The feud between Fubara and Wike, which began as political grumbling, has since escalated into a full-blown conflict that now tests the limits of our democratic institutions.

A relationship once framed as mentor and protégé has degenerated into open hostility, complete with threats of impeachment.

Yes, there are disagreements over policy and governance style. But it would be dishonest to ignore the role of personality— particularly Wike’s well-known appetite for control. Each time it appears that tempers might cool, fresh embers are thrown into the fire.

The governor’s decision to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC)—the party of the President under whom Wike serves—ignited the current unrest. One might have expected Wike to welcome the move. Instead, it seemed to enrage him further. How dare Fubara make such a consequential decision without a green light from his political master?

The Minister’s so-called “thank you” tour of local government areas last Yuletide should have been ceremonial. Instead, it became a platform for incendiary remarks and thinly veiled threats against the stability of Rivers State and the tenure of a sitting governor.

Nothing appeared off-limits— all because Fubara changed political platforms without permission. Soon after Wike returned to Abuja after the tour, a House of Assembly overwhelmingly loyal to him served Governor Fubara a notice of impeachment.

Once again, the governor’s response was striking in its trivialization of the matter. Beyond a reported meeting with President Tinubu in France, there was absolute silence. No public defence. No counter-narrative. No visible attempt to rally moral or political support.

Then came the moment that truly unsettled me. At the grand finale of the 2026 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament, Governor Fubara referred to the impeachment notice as a “love letter.” He only succeeded in causing laughter among the participants.

The attempt at levity was clear. Was that composure—or casual disregard? Many observers missed the humour entirely. To them, it sounded flippant, almost dismissive of a constitutional threat to the mandate handed him by millions of people.

Courage is admirable. Inner strength is essential. But there is a thin line between composure and trivialization, and that line may well have been crossed. Meanwhile, Wike—long out of Government House—continues to exert extraordinary influence over the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The result is a political siege: stalled governance, paralysed policy, and a governor struggling to assert authority without appearing to fight at all. Yes, Fubara is Wike’s political godson. Yes, he has attempted to continue his predecessor’s developmental legacy.

But neither man has adequately explained why this relationship collapsed so spectacularly. The excuse that Fubara failed to “carry the structure along” is lazy and insufficient. Both sides have contributed to this impasse—and the public has paid the price.

Some argue that Fubara’s posture is a reaction to provocation—Wike’s aggressiveness and the President’s indulgence. Perhaps.

But even that does not fully excuse what increasingly looks like a laissezfaire attitude from a governor whose state remains on edge of a political precipice. Since October 2023, Rivers State has become a theatre of political oddities involving the executive, the legislature, and even the judiciary.

Wike has served his time as governor; history demands that he step back. But Fubara, too, must rise fully into the burden of leadership.

Calmness alone is not leadership. Silence is not always wisdom. In the end, Governor Fubara owes the people of Rivers State more than calm.

He owes them assurance. He owes them resolve. When respected figures like former Governor Peter Odili speak out in his defence, they stake their credibility on his seriousness of purpose.

The governor, in turn, must show that such faith is justified and not misplaced. History will decide, ultimately, whether the governor’s attitude of restraint was