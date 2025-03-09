Share

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the State, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has invited members of the State House of Assembly to a crucial meeting.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the meeting is scheduled to hold on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Government House, Port Harcourt by 10, at 10:00 AM.

Fubara’s invitation for a meeting was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, on Sunday.

Addressed to the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, the letter stated that the meeting follows the governor’s receipt of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Governor Fubara noted that the meeting will focus on providing a suitable venue for the Assembly’s sittings, settling outstanding remuneration and allowances for lawmakers, presenting the budget, and addressing other crucial matters for the state’s progress.

The governor emphasized the importance of the meeting, saying it aims to “chart the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

This development comes after the state Assembly issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to present the 2025 budget, following a Supreme Court ruling that was not in his favor.

