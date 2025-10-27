Fubara Inspects Trans Kalabari Road To Verify Ministry’s Claims

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has inspected the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road project to verify the claims by the Ministry of Works on the level of work of the project, one of the standouts being handled by his administration.

The 12.5-kilometre road project, which will connect the state capital to several Kalabari communities across the sea, was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company Limited on May 15, 2024, with an initial 32-month completion timeline.

When Fubara inspected the project on Monday, after reaching it through a boat from a jetty at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, he told journalists that he was satisfied with the work progress, revealing that about 75 per cent of the critical piling work has been completed.

He commended the contractors for their dedication and described the progress as “a true reflection of hard work and commitment to excellence.”

He added: “The first phase of the project takes us to Bakana, and features four major river-crossing bridges and nearly five deck-on-pile structures. The terrain is difficult, and the engineering work required is complex.

“But to the glory of God, I can confirm that the reports I’ve been receiving are accurate. Almost 75% of the piling job, which is the most critical part of the project, has been achieved,” Governor Fubara said.

He emphasised that the Trans-Kalabari Road is one of the most technically demanding infrastructure projects in the state due to its challenging marine terrain, but reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver it on schedule.

Fubara highlighted the strategic importance of the road in connecting the Kalabari Kingdom to Port Harcourt and stimulating economic growth across riverine communities.

“This is a key project that will turn around the lives of the Kalabari people immediately it is concluded. By the grace of God, in the next six months, if we return here for inspection, we might be driving across the bridge,” he said.

Fubara assured Rivers people that his administration remains focused on delivering transformative infrastructure projects that will improve lives and bring lasting development to rural communities.

“We have made a promise to our people to embark on projects that will change lives and bring development, and this is a testament to that commitment,” he added.