Fubara Insists On Infrastructure Development For Growth

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has restated his readiness to improve the state’s infrastructure, in a bid to achieve greater economic growth.

Fubara, who spoke when he inspected ongoing work at the Woji-Aleto-Refinery Road project, noted that in the days ahead, the people of the state would witness more projects to the people.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, the governor explained that the Woji-Aleto-Refinery Road is one of the projects inherited from the immediate past administration.

He said that the road would create an alternative route while awaiting the reconstruction of the East-West Road.

The governor added that the state government had met its commitment to the contracting firm, Raffoul Construction Company and expects work to be completed early.

The statement read, “I can assure you and the world that no matter what the situation is, we are not going to lower the standard that we have come to meet…

“We had an understanding with the contractor and we did our part of the commitment, so we are here to see what they are doing because we have given them a timeline when the project should be completed.

“This is a follow-up of one of the commitments we made to Mr President when we visited him about two months ago to thank him for all the good things he’s doing for us; appointment of our illustrious sons into very important positions.

“On that visit, we promised him that in a way to help the Federal Government, we would create an alternative route to decongest the East-West Road.

“We inherited it and we also promised that in line with our commitment to our mantra of consolidation and continuity, we must see that this road is completed.”

The governor said he was satisfied with the state of work done and urged the contractors handling the project to ensure speedy delivery.