Fubara Inaugurates Housing Estate, Vows To Solve Sector’s Challenges

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has commissioned the first Phase of the Greater TAF City Housing Estate, stressing that there is no going back in his addressing the housing needs of Rivers people. Fubara, who spoke at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, described the project as a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to put the welfare of the people above all obstacles.

He said despite stiff opposition and over 90 court cases instituted to frustrate the project, it was started through the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), as a bold move by administration to decongest Port Harcourt metropolis and provide decent, affordable homes for middle-income earners.

He said: “This project shows our determination to solve the housing challenge in Rivers State. Despite the difficulties and distractions, we remained focused because the interest of our people must always come first.”