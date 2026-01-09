…Says Rivers State Under Siege by Wike and His Men

The Rivers Peace Agenda Forum (RPAF) has sent an urgent “Save Our Soul” appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that Rivers State is under sustained political siege orchestrated by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and his loyalists.

The forum described Thursday’s fresh impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a direct assault on democratic governance and the collective will of the people of Rivers State.

In a statement released, the RPAF condemned the impeachment notice read on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly by lawmakers widely regarded as being under Wike‘s control.

“We, the concerned citizens, elders, and stakeholders united under the Rivers Peace Agenda Forum, are raising this SOS to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief because our dear state is being held hostage by undemocratic forces,” the statement declared.

“The impeachment move initiated today against Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a brazen affront to the institution of democracy in Rivers State. It is a calculated attempt to overthrow the people’s mandate through the back door and impose chaos for selfish political interests.

“This latest action is only the most recent chapter in a prolonged campaign to destabilise the administration of Governor Fubara. Since the political disagreement emerged, Minister Wike has remotely directed a faction of the Assembly to act in ways that paralyse governance and deny Rivers people the dividends of democracy.

“The peace agreement personally brokered by President Tinubu in 2023 was meant to restore calm and allow governance to thrive. Regrettably, that accord has been repeatedly violated by Wike’s camp, with lawmakers loyal to him refusing to honour its provisions and instead pursuing actions that deepen division.

“Today’s impeachment notice is proof that the forces opposed to peace and progress will stop at nothing. They have turned the House of Assembly into an instrument of vendetta rather than a platform for lawmaking and oversight in the interest of Rivers people.

“We are particularly pained that this siege continues despite Governor Fubara’s demonstrated commitment to peace, development, and inclusive governance.

“His administration has focused on delivering projects, paying salaries promptly, and uniting the state, yet it faces relentless attacks from those who cannot accept the reality of a new leadership.

“Mr President, we appeal to you as father of the nation to intervene decisively. Rivers State cannot continue to bleed because of one man’s unwillingness to let go of power. Rein in those using federal influence to undermine a sitting governor elected by the people.”

The forum called on President Tinubu to enforce strict compliance with the 2023 peace accord, protect democratic institutions in Rivers State, and ensure that no individual is allowed to hold an entire state to ransom.