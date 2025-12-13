Fubara: I’m Now Number One In Rivers APC

Governor’s defection causes storm in Rivers politics.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described himself as the number one politician in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his collection of the party’s membership card.

Fubara, who spoke on Friday during the flag-off of the Rivers airport bypass project, also pledged his readiness to work for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027, saying it will be a “smooth ride” for the President.

The governor, who announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a few days ago, had received his APC membership card earlier on Friday from Chief Tony Okocha, the factional chairman of the party.

Fubara said: “Today, I am very happy. I am not just a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), I am the number one. I have collected my [membership] card and the form is 001.” “So, from this moment, I am there [in APC] with all my chest and heart.

The message is clear: We are going to do everything to make the 2027 election for Mr president a smooth ride in Rivers state.” However, the sudden defection of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has caused a storm in the state’s politics, putting an end to 26 year rule of the PDP.

Fubara, the fourth governor of Rivers voted under the PDP, right from the time of Dr. Peter Odili, who was elected in 1999 when the country returned to democratic governance. The governor defect- ed days after Hon.

Bright Amaewhule and 15 other members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected to the APC for the sec- ond time, while they tabled governance allegations against Fubara.

The peace agreement supervised by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, between Fubara and the lawmakers had come under assault in the days before the governor dumped the PDP.

A post defection tension currently exists between the governor and the Rivers Assembly members, who are unhappy that Fubara did not make reference to Wike during his defection, which is interpreted as lack of loyalty and respect to Wike.

Despite not voting for the ruling APC in the last general elections, the majority of Rivers people have applauded Fubara for joining the party, with many arguing that he would no longer be “taken for granted as governor.”

During a project inauguration on Wednesday, the governor restated his commitment to peace and the willingness to meet all demands of the lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, while lamenting that his political benefactor had not yet convened a meeting between him and the law makers like he promised.

But reacting, Amaewhule accused the governor of lying, sidelining the Assembly, and being “reactionary,” noting that Wike had convened several meetings in Abuja and Port Harcourt where the governor and lawmakers were physically present. Amaewhule alleged that since assuming office, Fubara had shown no willingness to work with the House, accusing him of spending from both the 2024 and 2025 budgets without legislative approval.

Meanwhile, Rivers State APC under the leadership of Tony Okocha, a strong ally of Wike has officially presented the party’s membership card to Fubara, Okocha, a one-time Chief of Staff to then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, arrived at Government House, Port Harcourt along with Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation on Friday to present the governor his membership card.

Supporters of Fubara, who are in the majority on Friday took to the social media to announce the governor as the leader of the APC in the state, arguing that despite Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister, he is under Fubara in political ranking. Some Fubara’s supporters are currently singing a song he sang during a meeting with stakeholders, “If u want to follow Tinubu, no follow corner, corner.”