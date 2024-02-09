Fubara: I Won’t Tolerate Sabotage Against My Govt

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has issued a stern warning against any attempts to undermine the state’s ambitious 20,000 housing units project, saying his administration is prepared to take decisive actions against saboteurs.

Fubara handed down the warning when he inspected the extent of work done at the 20,000 housing units project site located along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road opposite OPM Headquarters in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday.

Speaking at the project site, Governor Fubara who said the initiative is to improve living standards in the state, said the 200,000 housing is specifically designed to provide affordable accommodation for low-income earners.

The governor, who was conducted round the site by the MD/CEO of TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie, said he was already inundated with reports of some community members threatening to disrupt the ongoing construction work.

He wondered why they are refusing to utilise available channels to address their concerns with the government instead of planning to engage in acts of sabotage.

Fubara stated, “I am also aware that some of the community people are coming up with issues.

“But let it be clear, we didn’t jump into this land, we did all the due diligence that we needed to do.

“We took our time to check the land. It is a property that belongs to the Rivers State Government under the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority.”

Fubara further said, “We are not taking anybody’s land. However, if you feel that there is an encroachment, you should know the right authority to visit.

“Nobody should come here and disturb the contractor, that is the truth because I am going to take it personally as sabotage to my government.

“I know a lot of people are trying to do one thing or the other to sabotage us. I am not going to take it lightly.

“In as much as I believe that peace is the major ingredient that we need for every development, it doesn’t mean I will be quiet when I see anybody that will come here to disrupt this project.”

Fubara reiterated his commitment to providing decent housing for low-income earners.

He assured ths people that every support will be given to the contractor to deliver on the promises made to Rivers people.

“You can see for yourselves that the contractor means business. When we came here in December, it was a bush, and today we can see a lot of buildings spring up.

“It means that the contractor is serious. I am really impressed, and as a government, one of the things we owe our people is decent housing.

“Just as the president said today when he was doing a groundbreaking for the Renewed Hope City, he said every Nigerian deserve a decent home,” he added.