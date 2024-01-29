Fubara: I Won’t Be Standing Without Tinubu’s Support

Following his electoral victory at the Supreme Court last week, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed that he would not have been standing tall in the state without the support of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Fubara made the remark on Sunday, January 28 at a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “When I look at your faces, even when I feel heavy in my spirit, I’m encouraged to be happy.

“It has not been easy, I can say it. A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us but unfortunately, they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I’m happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you God, and give me extra energy to continue with the battle. But no battle can be bigger than God.

“I want to thank God first, our dear President, he’s been a great and wonderful father. He has supported and I can say it without being economical the truth that we are standing here is because of his support.

“I want to thank again, my family. They are suffering, that’s the truth because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while you’ll get me back. But for now, these people are the ones that own me.

“I want to thank our leaders that are here and the ones that are not here for all your support, before this journey started, while the journey was on and also now, that we have gotten victory to validate your mandate.

“I want to thank specially, the good people of Rivers State who remained firm in the face of provocation to say we stand by the truth.

“You might not have any title. You might not have any name but you have a very wonderful name (fill a space) in my heart and God knows what you’ve done and will bless you for it.

“We came in, we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our State. We have not been given the opportunity to do those things that we ought to do for our State.

“We have had a lot of distractions but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed for us to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do”.