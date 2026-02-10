Fubara: I Sincerely Appreciate My Nomination For New Telegraph Award

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep appreciation to the Board and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company for finding him worthy to receive the Man of the Year Award of the newspaper organisation.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Fubara said he accepted the honour accorded him by the media organisation and looked forward to the formal ceremony when the award will be conferred on him.

According to the governor, awards of this nature do not only showcase the achievements of the recipient but serve as a motivating tonic towards greater achievements.

The Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, said Fubara was nominated for the Man of the Year Award following a thorough assessment of his exploits and political trajectory that saw him delivering on numerous people oriented projects in Rivers State.

According him, the Board of Editors and Panel of judges of the Telegraph Awards, Fubara scored above many of his peers considering the number of projects he had delivered in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, education, health and human capacity development in the last two and half years of his administration.

The Telegraph Awards 2025 Edition is slated for this Friday at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event promises to be a memorable one as it will attract many high profile personalities including state governors, captains of industries and the top dignitaries in the society.