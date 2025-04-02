Fubara: I Feel Depressed Over Rivers Emergency Rule

Share

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, says he feels depressed over the declaration of emergency rule in his state.

Speaking on Monday when Muslim leaders visited him at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Fubara admitted that he and his team feel depressed over the situation.

He said: “We, as humans, might feel a bit depressed because of the situation.

Maybe because of what we are seeing, but we might not understand that what is deeper and beyond us has happened. “But in everything, we have decided to give glory to the almighty God.

“This season is one of love, sharing, and sacrifice. You have come to share in our pain and have made a great sacrifice through your prayers.

“As Christians, we believe that everything happens for a purpose, and I strongly believe that this situation is leading us toward a greater purpose.

“No matter what we see, we must remain steadfast. In all things, we give glory to Almighty God. I believe that, in the end, we will emerge stronger.

“If God could be patient with Noah to allow even the snail to enter the Ark, then patience remains an essential virtue in our struggle.”

