Fubara: His Selfless Service, Sacrifices’re Worthy Of Emulation

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, at the age of 56.

Fubara extended his heartfelt condolences in a message issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, to President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the bereaved family on this great loss.

The governor noted that Lt.-Gen Lagbaja’s selfless service, sacrifices and commitment to the security, unity and progress of Nigeria was worthy of emulation. Governor Fubara prayed to Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and also give his family the for – titude to bear the irreplace – able loss.

He also congratulated Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede on his appointment as the acting Chief of Army Staff and pledged the support of the government and people of Rivers to enable him succeed in his onerous assignment.

