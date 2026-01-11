Fubara: God Is With Me, Peace Will Return To Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that peace will return to the state, saying God, who is with him, understands the challenges currently confronting Rivers.

Fubara said he has no need to “shout or complain” over the political situation in the state, urging residents to remain calm and assured that stability would be restored.

The governor spoke on Sunday at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, during an interdenominational church service organised to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

His remarks came days after the Rivers State House of Assembly, on Thursday, initiated impeachment proceedings against him and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, accusing the governor of committing eight impeachable offences.

Addressing the congregation, Fubara asked his deputy to step forward and deliver a speech on his behalf, joking that the event might be the last public function for both of them.

In his words, the governor said:

“Let me say it here. When we were preparing for the New Year dinner, I said that dogs bark when they don’t understand.

“A lot of people don’t understand why I don’t shout or complain. The reason is simple: I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God.

“I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state, and we will get it by the special name of God.”

Following prayers offered by the clergy for the governor and his deputy, Fubara was later handed the microphone to formally address the congregation.