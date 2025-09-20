Fubara Gives Reasons For Not Challenging Emergency Rule

Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, yesterday explained that his deliberate refusal to challenge the declaration of a state of emergency in the state by President Bola Tinubu is a sacrifice to attain peace for the state, while stressing that it was time for all to work in the interest of Rivers.

“I resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period”, Fubara, who spoke in a broadcast, said, describing his resolve not to challenge the of declaration as a sacrifice, as nothing “was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.”

The governor also thanked Tinubu for his contribution to restoring peace. He acknowledged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abas; for their contributions to the return of peace.

He urged the people of the state to join hands to rebuild the state, by starting to build a stronger, more peaceful, and prosperous Rivers, pledging to carry everyone along.

He said: “We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.

“The responsibility now rests squarely on us: the Government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders, and stakeholders to put aside our differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of our people above all else. We have a duty to ensure that the peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State.”

He added: “As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period.

“In the course of the six months, Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State.

“Personally, I will never take Mr. President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude.”

“To those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, I assure you that your concerns are valid and understood. However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying, “the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war”.

Fubara also pledged that: “Our immediate responsibility is to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which we started by ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the well-being of all Rivers people.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear State. I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility, and a high sense of duty.”