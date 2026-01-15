Fubara Gives Automatic Employment To Children Of Fallen Soldiers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the immediate employment of children of fallen servicemen in the state as part of efforts to support the Armed Forces, other security agencies, and families of fallen heroes.

Governor Fubara gave the directive on Thursday during the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day ceremony held at Government House, Port Harcourt, in honour of officers who died defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, as well as those who have retired from active service.

He said the employment would provide direct socio-economic support to the families of deceased servicemen and improve the welfare of members of the Nigerian Legion and their dependents.

The governor also launched the 2026 Emblem Appeal Fund with a donation of ₦100 million, and pledged continued collaboration with military formations in the state through logistical and welfare support to enhance their operational effectiveness.

Fubara disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, had been given a clear mandate to ensure the immediate implementation of the employment directive for the beneficiaries.

He described the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the sacrifices and enduring legacy of its military personnel, honour fallen heroes, and express gratitude to their families, veterans, and serving officers.

“I want to mention here that in line with our support, the Secretary to the State Government has been given a marching order to ensure that the employment promised by the state government for the children of our veterans is immediately attended to.

“This is part of our way of showing socio-economic support to the families,” the governor said.

Fubara acknowledged the continuous deployment of troops across the country, particularly in the North-East against Boko Haram and other insurgent groups, as well as in the North-West and North-Central regions, where soldiers are combating banditry and kidnapping.

He paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, various international peacekeeping missions, and recent counter-insurgency operations across the country.

The governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening the military through improved equipment, enhanced welfare, and strategic responses to Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

“Let me therefore express my appreciation to our dear President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unparalleled commitment to building a strong military ready to defend our sovereignty and tackle internal security challenges.

“We also commend our President for equipping the Armed Forces with modern weapons and motivating personnel through improved salaries and other welfare packages,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Chapter, Kuu Aminkipo Promise, expressed appreciation to the state government for its sustained support.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Nigerian Legion, widows, and dependents of fallen heroes, he particularly commended Governor Fubara for launching the 2026 Emblem Appeal Fund with a ₦100 million donation, describing the gesture as extraordinary and reassuring.

“Your Excellency, sir, let me sincerely thank you for the support we have been receiving from the Rivers State Government since your assumption of office,” he said.