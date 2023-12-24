FUbara: Fresh Crisis Looms in PDP

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over the poor handling of the political crisis in Rivers State by the leadership of the party. Governor Sim Fubara, the PDP governor is at the moment locked in bitter struggle with his godfather, Nyesom Wike, for the control of Rivers State government. Wike, who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under All Progressives Congress (APC) government, allegedly instigated some members of the River State House of Assembly to begin impeachment process against Fubara.

Some 27 of the lawmakers have now left PDP to APC. Twice, President Bola Tinubu, who was elected on APC platform, intervened in the matter, the latest was last week’s ‘peace agreement’ brokered by Tinubu at the presidential villa. Some PDP leaders, this newspaper gathered, were not happy that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has not made any known attempt to intervene in the crisis. Last week, one of the PDP’s founding member, Alhaji Sule Lamido, took to his official Facebook page to lament what he regarded as ineptitude of the party’s leadership.

Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State, wondered whether PDP still has an NWC: “Or better still, do we have a party called PDP?” “If we have one of the two, how come their total absence in the saga playing out in the PDP family in Rivers? “Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent, is now the grand patriarch of the PDP? “It is inconceivable that a political party will simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by a rapacious scavenger, the APC.”

Party sources told Sunday Telegraph that many PDP leaders are not happy with the state of affairs in the party since Ambassador Umar Damagun assumed office as acting National Chairman. A source disclosed that, “what Lamido said had been playing out in the minds of many PDP leaders. I mean, PDP has not had it so low since its inception. “There is a crisis among party members and nobody is making any move to settle the matter, and an outsider is the one doing it on our behalf, or do I say he is doing it to serve his own purpose?

And you said we have some people elected as members of NWC? “Each time the matter was brought up before them, they will claim they were doing something but we have not seen what they are doing. You are doing something but your governor went to villa alone to sign an agreement? No member of NWC went with him. Haba!’ There have been misgivings over Damagun’s leadership style since he became acting National Chairman. Many PDP members believe that he lacks the capacity to lead the party. PDP appears to have lacked direction since the former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was sacked by his ward in March this year.

Damagun has not been able to provide the leadership necessary to move the party forward, and the crisis in Rivers State seemed to have exposed his ineptitude. A source believed that the acting National Chairman lacks the confidence and the courage to call the warring parties in Rivers State to a roundtable to resolve the crisis. “Do you think Wike will listen to them (the NWC) if they invite him? Most of them are under his payroll; he will not honour any invitation from them.

“How can you tell me that since October when the crisis started, the party did not visit Port Harcourt or invite the lawmakers for discussion? “When 27 of them defected to APC, the highest we got from the NWC was a press statement. Even the one from the Labour Party Chairman in Rivers State was stronger than the one issued by the PDP headquarters. “PDP will die if we allow the NWC to remain in office, and I don’t see them continuing to lead this party,” he stated. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported of plans to rejig PDP leadership after the election petitions at the courts were disposed of.

Some PDP governors still have their election being challenged before the Supreme Court and have not had time yet to look at the affairs of the party. The newspaper was then told that part of the move will be to elect a National Chairman that commands the respect of party members. Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was said to be considered for the position. Saraki is from Kwara State, North Central geopolitical zone where PDP has zoned it chairmanship position. It was gathered that there might be leadership change early next year.

The NWC will be forced to convene National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was last held before May 2022 presidential primary. The party source envisaged “radical changes next year. Though the entire NWC may not go, but there are some vacancies that will be filled. “One of them is the National Chairman. The position is zoned to North Central. Damagun is from North East. So, someone from North Central will come in to serve out Ayu’s tenure. “(Prince Uche) Secon- dus tried it when Adamu Mu’Azu resigned but there was agitation from North East.

So, he had to vacate the position from Ali Sheriff, who is from the zone. “Then, the issue of National Secretary had to be settled. We can’t continue to have an acting National Secretary. And then National Woman Leader, who we unfortunately lost; the position has to be filled.” But, the NWC has a fight back option. The acting National Chairman last week hinted of the plan to inaugurate a committee to review the 2023 general elections. He also said the committee would look into the role played by individual members of the party during the election, adding, “there are …people who worked against this party; when we get to that level we will sanction everybody.

“I have always said this thing that as long as you are a member of the PDP, there is a time for everything.” PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also said, while responding to the attack by Alhaji Sule Lamido, that the party would not condone “comments, utterances and betrayals …coming from individuals who have benefited immensely from PDP but who have the record and notoriety of brazenly betraying the party in various elections and at slightest opportunity for their selfish interests.”

He blamed PDP’s challenges on “comments, utterances and actions of these unpatriotic individuals, which are inconsistent with the opportunity that the party gave them in the past.” Although, these threats are believed to be targeted at the former G-5 members led by Wike, who worked against the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, sources see it as empty threat. “PDP at the moment will not embark on such destructive move. There may be a committee to review the 2023 general elections but just like the two previous ones, it is to help us plan for the next election,” he explained.

PDP has had two previous election review committees headed by Senator Ike Ekweremadu (2015) and Governor Bala Mohammed (2019). The committees just examined why the party lost the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections without recommending punishment for anyone. The source further explained that “it is not the duty of election review committee to recommend sanction against anyone; we have a standing committee for that purpose.”