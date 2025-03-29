Fubara, Ex-HoS Clash Over Assembly Bombing

Share

…They asked my husband to implicate Fubara in a $15bn scam, HoS’s wife cries out

There was drama in Rivers State on Friday when the former Head of Service (HoS) in the State, George Nwaeke, accused his immediate past boss, Siminalayi Fubara, of masterminding the bombing of the Rivers House of Assembly complex in 2023.

Nwaeke who made this allegations in an exclusive interview with Channels TV from his hotel room in Abuja, also accused the suspended governor of allegedly masterminding the bombing of Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area and subsequent attack on oil pipeline in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, all in the state.

He also linked the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, to the political mess in the state.

A few hours after the Head of Service’s confessional video and statement went viral, the wife of the HoS, Mrs Florence Nwaeke, also appeared on Channels TV claiming that her husband was invited to Abuja by a friend, alleging he was abducted on Friday.

In the viral video, Mrs Nwaeke, alleged that some strong politicians asked her husband to implicate the suspended Governor Fubara, in a $15billion belonging to the state government which the governor did not declare.

Mrs Nweke, who was visibly upset in the viral video, said it was after the interview that her husband has been incommunicado. She said she had asked the former Head of Service if he had made the statements credited to him under duress.

Mrs Nweke said her husband had earlier informed her that the reason for his resignation was because of some documents brought to him where he was asked to declare that the suspended Governor kept some money belonging to the state secretly, adding that Nweke had said he told those who asked him to make false allegations against Fubara that he would rather quit his job.

According to Mrs Nwaeke, “They said my husband is trying to cover Sim Fubara. My husband said he’s not trying to cover up. That there is nothing like that, he’s not trying to cover up anything and he’s not aware.

He’s just the Head of Service; he doesn’t know anything about the finances of the State. He said he would not sign the document and instead, he would resign,” she said

Speaking further, Mrs Nwaeke said she was in her office when her husband called to inform her he had resigned from his position, adding, “when I came back, he started telling me there’s another document but that they found a N15bn that the governor did not declare.

“He said he does not know anything about that one that what he handed over to them is what the governor handed over to them. When they pressurised him. He now wrote his resignation that he cannot sign what he does not know or is not true.”

In a swift reaction to the claims by his Chief of Staff, Governor Fubara said his former subject was compromised, stressing that his allegation was aimed at fulfilling his (Nwaeke) promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against the governor.

The suspended Rivers State governor countered the allegation in a statement he personally signed and made public yesterday.

Governor Fubara, who said he would not have responded to Nwaeke’s claims, said, “but to correct the erroneous impression such allegations may create in the minds of the people, and the disaffection it is bound to cause in the state and the country”.

He said “First, on the claim that he was aware of my discussions and plans to support Bala Mohammed’s alleged 2027 presidential bid, it is laughable that Dr. Nwaeke would be part of any high-level political meeting as Head of Service, much more sitting in my alleged night meetings with Bala Mohammed and militants like he claimed. However, none of such meetings were ever held.

“The truth is that the whole world knew when the Bauchi State Governor, as Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum visited the State, and there was nothing secret about the visits”.

Fubara stated that “It is also ludicrous for Dr. Nwaeke to claim that he was aware of my meetings to encourage attacks on oil pipelines and other National assets in the State, as there was no time, I held any meeting with militants or any criminal group to destabilise the State.

“It is on record that I have been at the forefront preaching peace in the State even in the face of obvious provocations”.

He explained that “The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me”.

The suspended governor however, “call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Dr. Nwaeke as they are mere desperate attempts to discredit me and my administration, and undermine the peace process by Mr. President”.

It would be recalled that in his resignation letter dated on March 26, 2025, the former Head of Service said his decision was for the interest of the state. He also pledged his unflinching support to the suspended governor.

Parts of the letter read: “My decision to resign is a personal one, driven by my desire to facilitate a peaceful transition and reconciliation process in our beloved state.

“As a conspicuous figure in the last administration, I recognized that my continued presence could be viewed in certain quarters as creating an undue advantage for one side, knowing that I am an unrepentant supporter of His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“After careful consideration, I chose to step down, allowing the new Administrator to demonstrate sincerity and unbiased leadership.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but I believe it’s essential for the greater good of Rivers State. I’m proud to have served our state, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to make a positive impact.

“Since the news of my resignation was made public, I’ve received an overwhelming number of visits, calls, and messages expressing deep concern. I appreciate these gestures of care, concern, and love. Rest assured, I’ll maintain my personal relationships with each of you, and there’s no need to worry.

“As you move forward, I remind you that our state’s interest should always come first, in line with His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara’s slogan, ‘Rivers First.’ It’s crucial that you defend our state’s interests and uphold the confidence the Rivers people have placed in you.”

Meanwhile, yet to be confirmed information has it that Mrs Nwaeke is under duress to retract her initial statement on how her husband was allegedly invited to Abuja and forced to accuse the suspended governor on the N15bn scam and other issues concerning the state.

As at the time of filing this report, neither Mrs Nwaeke nor her husband disclaimed the news on the threat. However, one of the persons mentioned in the viral video of Mrs Nwaeke, Prof Henry Ogiri has disclaimed all accusations by the HoS’s wife against him.

In a statement, Prof Ogiri said, “Early this morning, the 29th of March 2025, my attention was drawn to a viral social media video in which the wife of the recently resigned Head of Service of Rivers State Government alleged that her husband is missing and may have been held hostage.

“Of note is the fact that the woman in the viral video was accusing me of putting a call from Abuja across to her husband and had asked that the husband come over to Abuja so we can discuss some certain matters. She even alleged that I offered to pay for her husband’s flight ticket. (Who is supposed to pay for whose ticket?).

“More worrying is the fact that the woman is asking her interviewers to tell Ogiri from Abua to bring her husband back to her. Nothing could be further from the truth. That was poorly rehearsed theatrics.”

He said “While Dr George Nwaeke is my friend and a professional colleague, we have only spoken once since I left the Rivers State cabinet in November 2023. I think that should be late last year or early this year.

“I came to PH from Abuja on the 28th of February 2025 (the date the Supreme Court gave judgment on Rivers State) and haven’t travelled out of Rivers State till date. I have been working at our PH office while also preparing for the burial of my foster father, which took place last Saturday, the 22nd of March 2025.

“I haven’t spoken with Dr George Nwaeke since the Supreme Court judgment. And if this allegation was from Dr. George Nwaeke himself then I would have viewed this from a different perspective.

However, thank God telephone service providers are able to provide call logs as well as conversations thereon. And airlines are also able to provide evidence to contradict my claim of havingn’t travelled out of Rivers State in the last one month”, Ogiri added.

