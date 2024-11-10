Fubara Embraces Divine Purpose Amid Political Crisis

Share

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his belief that the recent political upheaval in the state is part of God’s divine plan, paving the way for political emancipation, economic growth, and development.

Governor Fubara noted that what was initially perceived as a daunting challenge has instead strengthened his administration, energizing it to lead with resilience and dedication.

He made these remarks during a special Thanksgiving Service held in honour of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV, who was appointed Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.

READ ALSO:

The service, which took place on Sunday at the Shepherd’s Hill Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Mgbuoba Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, was highlighted by the parish leadership presenting the governor with copies of the Holy Bible.

The event was reported in a statement released by Nelson Chukwudi, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Port Harcourt.

Reflecting on the role of divine intervention in governance, Governor Fubara emphasized his commitment to leading with the fear of God, seeking His wisdom and direction.

He expressed confidence in the administration’s capability to meet the expectations of the people, driven by faith and strengthened resolve.

“I also believe that what you are calling trouble is not trouble to me.

“I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our state.

“He has lifted us higher from day one, which is why, rather than growing weak, we are becoming stronger and bolder each day,” the governor said.

Governor Fubara added that his administration is determined to complete its work with integrity, aiming for a legacy that reflects devotion and steadfast leadership guided by divine principles.

He concluded by reiterating the importance of gratitude and reliance on God in the face of challenges.

“We may not be perfect in every area, but in the end, there should be no reason for the angels to allow our bodies to fall to the devil.”

The service was a significant moment of unity and faith, highlighting Governor Fubara’s continued dedication to leading with spirituality at the core of his administration’s actions.

Share

Please follow and like us: