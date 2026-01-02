Fubara Dumped PDP After Deceiving Us – Ewor

A Factional Caretaker Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dr Nname Ewor, has stated that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, abandoned the party after deceiving stakeholders into believing that he had struck a deal to protect their interests.

He stated that what Governor Fubara did could be described as abandoning members of PDP in the middle of the sea.

The PDP Chairman, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, also demanded that the Rivers people must know the full content of the agreement reached before the emergency rule was lifted by Mr President.

Ewor, who regretted having been vulnerable to the governor’s tricks, declared support for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

“The mandate he (Fubara) is holding was given to him by the Rivers people, and all his actions and inactions affect all those whose mandate he is holding.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on him at this material time to fully disclose to Rivers people all the agreement he entered into in a peace deal brokered by the president of the Federation before the Emergency Rule was lifted,” Ewor said.

He also noted that, “First, you will agree with me that the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS, was elected by Rivers People for a period of four years.

“Within his first one year in office, there was a disagreement between him and the members of the State House of Assembly. This disagreement led to the bombing of the hallowed Chambers of the Assembly.

“The events of this disagreement and the bombing of the Assembly led to a peace pact brokered by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This agreement broke down, plunging the state into a protracted political crisis, culminating in a declaration of a State of Emergency in March 2025.

“While this disagreement was on, a lot of us were deceived into believing so many things that were not true. In other words, the governor deceived us.

“Rather than give us the true picture of things, we were led with propaganda and lies, making us believe that the governor will wrestle political control from Wike.

“During the period of the Emergency Rule, another round of peace pact was brokered by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Unlike the previous peace pact, where an eight-point agenda was signed, the current peace pact was not documented, and the Rivers people were not in the know.

“Again, the peace agreement between the Governor, the FCT Minister and the State House of Assembly collapsed. This led to the defection of the Governor from the PDP to the APC in December 2025.

“As a political party, we challenged the Declaration of the State of Emergency in the Supreme Court to protect our mandate. Today, the Governor has taken our mandate to the All Progressive Congress, which, with all intent and purpose, is not proper.

“Rather than follow the path of peace so as to ensure smooth running of government, the Governor has been boasting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not only force the State House of Assembly members to pass the budget, but the President will also force Wike to work for his (Fubara’s) reelection.