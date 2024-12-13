Fubara donates Six Gunboats To the Navy To Secure Oil Installations

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, handed over six security surveillance 400 horse-powered gunboats and three separate units of bungalows for Senior Officers’ Quarters and rating Bofors’ accommodation donated by his administration to the Nigerian Navy on Friday.

He also urged the Nigerian Navy to effectively deploy the gunboats provided by his administration to secure oil installations and tackle sea piracy to safeguard the waterways.

The Governor also said that securing steady growth of the national economy, dependent largely on crude oil production and sales, demands sustained support from the security agencies to enable them to win the fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalisation.

The event, which took place at the NNS Pathfinder, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, had the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla on hand to receive the donation of the Rivers State Government.

He said it is important for the Nigerian Navy to understand that the gunboats donated to them should improve their capacity to intensify surveillance of the maritime domain and make it difficult for criminals to operate.

Fubara said: “As we gather here this afternoon, I want to assure you that this government will continue to support the Nigerian Navy. I am a member of the Committee on Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalization in the Governor’s Forum, and one of the problems we are facing is how to curb this crime.

“I am starting with donating these gunboats to show that I am committed to that course. I am also happy, honestly as I said, and really humbled that the Chief of Naval Staff had decided to do this for us, standing with us to appreciate the little things that we are doing for the Nigerian Navy.”

Fubara clarified that what has been done is not special as different from what is expected that the government should do to ensure a safe environment for its citizenry.

He explained that it is the responsibility of any government to support, provide and protect the lives and property of the people, which can be achieved, in part with complementary efforts.

Fubara said: “We are saddled with a very difficult problem that we are all battling to save our heads from, which is the issue of pipeline vandalization and oil theft. This is a big problem in the Niger Delta.

“The little thing I can do is to promote and support the efforts of the Nigerian Navy. Yesterday night, a pressman asked me, how we motivate the Nigerian Navy, and I said, the event that we attended, the Sunset Dinner and Award Night, is a way to tell the Nigerian Navy, that we appreciate what you are doing, we want to encourage you to do more.

“On our part as a government, we are donating these six Security Surveillance Gunboats to the Nigerian Navy, so that the Navy will perform better in protecting our waterways.”

Fubara regretted the incidence of kidnapping and piracy activities on the Bonny and Kalabari waterways, adding that this needs to be adequately addressed, adding that with the gunboats, the Nigerian Navy should be able now to manage those waterways and make those sea routes safer for travellers and those who eke out a living at the sea.

He said, “When the government lives up to its responsibility, by providing the amenities, equipment, and those equipment are not limited to only the boats, but other logistics which we are also providing to the Nigerian Navy, it will perform effectively.

“So, here this afternoon, we are complementing the efforts of Mr President. We are complementing the efforts of the Chief of Naval Staff. We are also complementing the wonderful job that the Commander of the NNS Pathfinder is doing,” he added.

Performing the inauguration, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, noted that the donation of the gunboats attests to the existing partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy.

It also demonstrates, he said, the unwavering support of Governor Fubara towards strengthening the Nigerian Navy through the provision of critical assets and infrastructure for a stable presence on the waterways

Vice Admiral Ogalla said: “It is with a deep sense of appreciation that I stand here before you to commission these six Abitto gunboats donated by Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Navy, and particularly to NNS Pathfinder for the provision of security in our waterways, not only in Rivers State but the Niger Delta as a whole.

“First, it signifies the partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy. It is also indicative of the commitment of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his unwavering support towards strengthening the Nigerian Navy through the provision of critical assets and infrastructure for a stable presence in the waterways.

“I am, therefore, positive that the operationalization of these boats will no doubt enhance the capabilities of the Nigerian Navy in protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain. As I look towards these gunboats, I can imagine the impact they are going to make on our operations. These are exactly the kind of boats that we require to be able to penetrate the creeks. These are exactly the kind of boats we require to be able to carry out our policing functions.”

