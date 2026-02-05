Fubara Donates Hilux Van To NYSC, Lauds Corps Members Performance

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has donated a Hilux van to the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ), South South Area Office II, Port Harcourt to strengthen it’s operations in the state.

The governor made the donation following an appeal made by the Director General of the NYSC, BrigGen OO Nafiu, when he visited Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt where he urged him to donate an operational vehicle to the SSouth office.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Benibo Anabraba, who on behalf of the governor officially handed over the vehicle to the Acting Director, NYSC South South Area Office II, Port Harcourt, Mr. Philip Enaberue, lauded NYSC for positively impacting the lives of the people of the state.

Anabraba, who is also the Chairman NYSC Rivers State Governing Board, said “NYSC scheme contributes a lot to the growth and development of Rivers State, just as he commended corps members serving in the state of making sound contributions to the state’s economy.