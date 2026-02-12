Fubara Dissolves State Executive Council

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council, a move preparatory to constituting a more inclusive cabinet and calming frayed nerves.

The dissolution came on Thursday after the governor held a meeting with members of the outgoing cabinet at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara has also directed all the Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officers in their ministries with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor expressed deep appreciation to the outgoing members of the State Executive Council and wished them the best in their future endeavours.